Anime 100 : le classement de la NHK

En 2017, l'animation japonaise fête ses 100 ans. Afin de commémorer cet anniversaire, la célèbre chaîne japonaise NHK a révélé sa liste des 100 meilleurs anime en se référant aux votes de leur audience.

❃1 Tiger & Bunny

❃2 Tiger & Bunny Movie: The Rising

❃3 Puella Magi Madoka Magica

❃4 Love Live! School Idol Project

❃5 Love Live! School Idol Project Saison 2

❃6 Tiger & Bunny Movie: The Beginning

❃7 Code Geass

❃8 Cardcaptor Sakura

❃9 Love Live! The School Idol Movie

❃10 Osomatsu-san

❃11 Gintama

❃12 Joker Game

❃13 Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu

❃14 Neon Genesis Evangelion

❃15 Code Geass saison 2

❃16 Gochûmon wa Usagi Desu ka?

❃17 Mobile Suit Gundam

❃18 Digimon Adventure

❃19 Psycho-Pass

❃20 Sword Art Online

❃21 Clannad: After Story

❃22 Girls und Panzer

❃23 Haikyu!!

❃24 Détective Conan

❃25 Hyouka

❃26 Mahou Shoujo Madoka★Magica Movie 3: Hangyaku no Monogatari

❃27 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

❃28 L'attaque des titans

❃29 Uchuu Senkan Yamato

❃30 Shoujo Kakumei Utena

❃31 Bungou Stray Dogs

❃32 Prince of Tennis

❃33 Love Live! Sunshine

❃34 Cowboy Bebop

❃35 Steins;Gate

❃36 Le Pacte des Yōkai (Natsume Yûjinchô)

❃37 Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works

❃38 Hoshi no Ko Poron

❃39 Conan, le fils du futur

❃40 Mobile Suit Gundam Seed

❃41 K-On!

❃42 Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu

❃43 Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann

❃44 Lupin III: Cagliostro no Shiro

❃45 Bakemonogatari

❃46 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex

❃47 Hibike! Euphonium

❃48 Free!

❃49 Girls und Punzer der Film

❃50 Fate/Zero

❃51 Your lie in April

❃52 Shirobako

❃53 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl: Giratina to Sora no Hanataba Sheimi

❃54 Nausicaä de la vallée du vent

❃55 Gintama'

❃56 Uta no☆Prince-sama♪ Maji Love 1000%

❃57 Your name

❃58 K-On!!

❃59 Le Château dans le ciel

❃60 Sailor Moon

❃61 Re:Zero

❃62 Free!: Eternal Summer

❃63 High☆Speed!: Free! Starting Days

❃64 Katekyo Hitman Reborn!

❃65 Yuu☆Yuu☆Hakusho

❃66 The iDOLM@STER

❃67 Haikyu!! Saison 2

❃68 Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka??

❃69 Mob Psycho 100

❃70 Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans

❃71 Fullmetal Alchemist

❃72 One Piece

❃73 Macross F

❃74 Shounen Hollywood: Holly Stage for 49

❃75 Saraba Uchuu Senkan Yamato: Ai no Senshi-tachi

❃76 Cardcaptor Sakura (saison 2)

❃77 Angel Beats!

❃78 Mushishi

❃79 Urusei Yatsura

❃80 Le Rakugo ou la vie

❃81 K

❃82 Kuroko no Basket

❃83 Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai.

❃84 Hunter x Hunter

❃85 Pokemon

❃86 Armored Trooper VOTOMS

❃87 Les 12 Royaumes

❃88 Blood Blockade Battlefront

❃89 Hetalia: The Beautiful World

❃90 Nadia, le secret de l'eau bleue

❃91 Mononoke

❃92 Kill la Kill

❃93 InuYasha

❃94 Urusei Yatsura Movie 2: Beautiful Dreamer

❃95 Dennô Coil

❃96 JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken: Stardust Crusaders

❃97 Akira

❃98 Macross: Do You Remember Love?

❃99 Gan to Gon

❃100 Yojouhan Shinwa Taikei

Source: Mainichi Shinbun/My Animelist

Et vous, quel serait votre classement ?