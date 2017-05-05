Anime 100 : le classement de la NHK

En 2017, l'animation japonaise fête ses 100 ans. Afin de commémorer cet anniversaire, la célèbre chaîne japonaise NHK a révélé sa liste des 100 meilleurs anime en se référant aux votes de leur audience.
❃1 Tiger & Bunny
❃2 Tiger & Bunny Movie: The Rising
❃4 Love Live! School Idol Project
❃5 Love Live! School Idol Project Saison 2
❃6 Tiger & Bunny Movie: The Beginning
❃7 Code Geass
❃8 Cardcaptor Sakura
❃9 Love Live! The School Idol Movie
❃10 Osomatsu-san
❃11 Gintama
❃12 Joker Game
❃13 Ginga Eiyuu Densetsu
❃14 Neon Genesis Evangelion
❃15 Code Geass saison 2
❃16 Gochûmon wa Usagi Desu ka?
❃18 Digimon Adventure
❃19 Psycho-Pass
❃20 Sword Art Online
❃21 Clannad: After Story
❃22 Girls und Panzer
❃23 Haikyu!!
❃24 Détective Conan
❃25 Hyouka
❃26 Mahou Shoujo Madoka★Magica Movie 3: Hangyaku no Monogatari
❃27 Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood
❃29 Uchuu Senkan Yamato
❃30 Shoujo Kakumei Utena
❃31 Bungou Stray Dogs
❃32 Prince of Tennis
❃34 Cowboy Bebop
❃35 Steins;Gate
❃36 Le Pacte des Yōkai (Natsume Yûjinchô)
❃37 Fate/stay night: Unlimited Blade Works
❃38 Hoshi no Ko Poron
❃39 Conan, le fils du futur
❃40 Mobile Suit Gundam Seed
❃41 K-On!
❃42 Suzumiya Haruhi no Yuuutsu
❃43 Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann
❃44 Lupin III: Cagliostro no Shiro
❃45 Bakemonogatari
❃46 Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex
❃47 Hibike! Euphonium
❃48 Free!
❃49 Girls und Punzer der Film
❃50 Fate/Zero
❃52 Shirobako
❃53 Pokemon Diamond & Pearl: Giratina to Sora no Hanataba Sheimi
❃54 Nausicaä de la vallée du vent
❃55 Gintama'
❃56 Uta no☆Prince-sama♪ Maji Love 1000%
❃57 Your name
❃58 K-On!!
❃59 Le Château dans le ciel
❃60 Sailor Moon
❃61 Re:Zero
❃62 Free!: Eternal Summer
❃63 High☆Speed!: Free! Starting Days
❃64 Katekyo Hitman Reborn!
❃65 Yuu☆Yuu☆Hakusho
❃66 The iDOLM@STER
❃68 Gochuumon wa Usagi Desu ka??
❃69 Mob Psycho 100
❃70 Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans
❃71 Fullmetal Alchemist
❃72 One Piece
❃73 Macross F
❃74 Shounen Hollywood: Holly Stage for 49
❃75 Saraba Uchuu Senkan Yamato: Ai no Senshi-tachi
❃76 Cardcaptor Sakura (saison 2)
❃77 Angel Beats!
❃78 Mushishi
❃79 Urusei Yatsura
❃80 Le Rakugo ou la vie
❃81 K
❃82 Kuroko no Basket
❃83 Ano Hi Mita Hana no Namae wo Bokutachi wa Mada Shiranai.
❃84 Hunter x Hunter
❃85 Pokemon
❃86 Armored Trooper VOTOMS
❃87 Les 12 Royaumes
❃88 Blood Blockade Battlefront
❃89 Hetalia: The Beautiful World
❃90 Nadia, le secret de l'eau bleue
❃91 Mononoke
❃92 Kill la Kill
❃93 InuYasha
❃94 Urusei Yatsura Movie 2: Beautiful Dreamer
❃95 Dennô Coil
❃96 JoJo no Kimyou na Bouken: Stardust Crusaders
❃97 Akira
❃98 Macross: Do You Remember Love?
❃99 Gan to Gon
❃100 Yojouhan Shinwa Taikei
Source: Mainichi Shinbun/My Animelist
