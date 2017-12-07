android apple arrow_right arrow-down arrow-up calendarico camera circle_warning circle-eye circle-noad circle-nopub circle-one-e circle-one circle-smile clock close credit desktop device_1 device_2 device_3 device_4 discover_01 discover_02 discover_03 discover_icon_01 discover_icon_02 discover_icon_03 emoji_1 emoji_2 emoji_3 emoji_4 eye fa-exclamation-trianglefa-flagfa-shieldfacebook-carre facebook gauge-arrow gauge gift googleplus grid hd_quality heart_moins heart_plus heart ic_editic_fullscreenicon_video_off icon_video icon-20 icon-4k icon-51 icon-720 icon-checked icon-credit icon-download icon-hd icon-plus-subscription instagram linkedin list lock logo_android logo_apple logo_playstation logo_windows Xbox Logo logo-big logo-icon mobile_tablet next no_advert_en no_advert_fr no_advert_sc no_limit_access notification play_triangle play-small play plus portable_pc prev ps4 reply search share small-free-icon small-noad-icon star subscription_free subscription_noad subscription_nopub support_01 thumbdown thumbup toggledown toggleup triangle trophee twitter unlimited_streaming xbox
Vos nouvelles séries de cet hiver 2018 sur Wakanim.tv !

Actualité

Cardcaptor Sakura: Clear card arc

SYNOPSIS

C’est le mois d’avril, les cerisiers sont en fleur et Sakura entame son année de cinquième. Elle y retrouve son ami Shaolan qui était retourné un temps à Hong Kong. Mais leur quotidien paisible est rapidement bouleversé par une activité anormale des cartes de Clow. De mystérieux évènements s’enchaînent dans la ville de Tomoeda. Sakura est alors guidée par la « clé » rencontrée en rêve. La collecte des cartes reprend de plus belle ! C’est alors qu’une nouvelle élève fait son apparition…

THÈMES:  tranche de vie, magie, aventures, romance

Mitsuboshi colors 

SYNOPSIS

Au coeur du parc d’Ueno se trouve un repaire secret entouré de mystères. Trois petites filles s’y retrouvent quotidiennement. Cependant, il ne s’agit pas de fillettes ordinaires mais des membres de l’organisation des justiciers Colors dont la mission est de protéger Ueno. Yui, Sacchan et Kotoha font des rondes jour et nuit pour garder leur ville en paix (enfin…surtout en fin d’après-midi, après la fin des cours).

THÈMES:  tranche de vie, enquête, humour

SYNOPSIS

 
Dans un lointain passé, les souverains détenant les Saints sceaux (« Crest ») avaient pour mission d’apporter la paix au sein de leur peuple. Mais leur soif de pouvoir les poussa à se livrer bataille les uns contre les autres Siluca, une magicienne solitaire, éprouve depuis toujours une haine farouche contre ces seigneurs sans foi ni loi. Elle fait, un jour, la rencontre d’un jeune chevalier vagabond, Theo, lancé dans un voyage initiatique afin de revenir délivrer son pays natal de la tyrannie. Les deux jeunes gens décident alors de sceller un pacte pour atteindre ensemble leurs idéaux Maître et servant échangent ainsi un serment qui pourrait apporter le vent de la réforme sur le continent d’Atlatan.Ainsi commencent les chroniques des guerre fantaisistes de Grancrest !

THÈMES:  aventures, quête, fantasy

SYNOPSIS

Hana Ichinose a toujours été du genre farouche. Sa nouvelle vie démarre, loin de ses parents. Après avoir emménagé dans l’immeuble Temari Heights géré par son cousin Shion, la jeune fille fait ses débuts dans ce nouveau lycée. De nombreuses surprises attendent Hana qui reste encore une enfant même si son coeur penche déjà vers sa vie d’adulte.Découvrez cette histoire pleine de tendresse et suivez les premiers pas d’Hana sur le chemin de la maturité.
THÈMES : lycée, humour, 

Série mystère n°3 

SYNOPSIS

Réponse bientôt !

Série mystère n°4 

SYNOPSIS

Réponse bientôt !

Série mystère n°5 

SYNOPSIS

Réponse bientôt !

 

SUIVEZ CET ARTICLE POUR DÉCOUVRIR NOS NOUVELLES SÉRIES DE LA SAISON !

